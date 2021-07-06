Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine

As of 7 a.m. on July 6, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area is completely controlled by the Ukrainian military," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Over the past day, nine ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in eastern Ukraine.

In particular, the enemy opened fire from heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns — outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns — in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); antitank missile system — near Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol); different grenade launchers — outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); small arms, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers — in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns — near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk)

One Joint Forces member received fatal wounds. Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.