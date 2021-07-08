Ukraine, OSCE call on Russia to speed up prisoner swap

Ukraine and the OSCE called on the Russian Federation to speed up preparations for the next phase of the mutual release of conflict-related detainees.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian delegation and newly appointed coordinator of the Humanitarian Working Group Charlotta Relander called on Russia to provide by the next TCG meeting the up-to-date lists of detainees to speed up preparations for the next stage of simultaneous mutual release," the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) posted on Telegram.

The Ukrainian side also submitted complaints to the OSCE about ceasefire violations by Russian armed forces and casualties suffered by Ukraine.

Concerns over restrictions in the occupied territories, the freedom of movement of OSCE SMM representatives, and the disruption of Mission’s technical means of monitoring were expressed during the video conference.

Over the past week, the OSCE SMM's freedom of movement has been restricted 15 times, with all cases taking place in the occupied territories.

The Ukrainian side once again raised the issue of access of the IAEA inspection to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to check the condition of nuclear materials at the facilities.

The Ukrainian delegation appealed to the OSCE with a request to facilitate the visit of IAEA inspectors to carry out this mission.

The Russian side again blocked the planned consideration of the issue of mine clearance on nineteen sites agreed in the summer of 2020 as part of the work of the TCG Security Working Group, as well as the opening of entry-exit checkpoints on its part of the contact line.

The Ukrainian delegation continued to focus on the need to:

- Unlock the work of entry-exit checkpoints on the Russian side.

- Restore full and comprehensive ceasefire.

- Agree on a mine clearance plan with the schedule of repair works on infrastructure facilities near the contact line.

- Create safe conditions for the functioning of facilities that meet the needs of the civilian population.

The Ukrainian delegation continues to insist on the need to release all conflict-related detainees as soon as possible and takes all necessary measures to do so.