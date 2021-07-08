Government aims to enhance European and Euro-Atlantic integration reforms - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine aims to increase the pace of European and Euro-Atlantic integration reforms.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at the fourth Ukraine Reform Conference in Vilnius on July 8.

"The government aims to increase the pace of European and Euro-Atlantic integration reforms. This is possible only with the further support of our reliable international partners," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the key achievements in implementing certain reforms in Ukraine have become possible precisely due to close cooperation with international partners.

Shmyhal said he is convinced that this conference will contribute both to a better understanding of the changes taking place in Ukraine and to the prioritization of assistance in these reforms.

Ukraine Reform Conference was launched in 2017 in London as a format for uniting partners and friends of Ukraine. The forum participants discuss the situation in the country and assess the democratic transformations and reforms that have been taking place since 2014.