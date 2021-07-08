Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine has refused to buy electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP), Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Vilnius on Thursday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At a joint press conference, she welcomed Ukraine's withdrawal from dangerous suppliers and its desire to join the European ENTSO-E electricity market.

According to her, the "green" transition is also important.

