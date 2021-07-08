ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10556 visitors online
News
3 496 15

Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine has refused to buy electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP), Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Vilnius on Thursday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At a joint press conference, she welcomed Ukraine's withdrawal from dangerous suppliers and its desire to join the European ENTSO-E electricity market.

According to her, the "green" transition is also important.

Read more: OSCE PA condemns Russia's occupation of Crimea and CADLR

NPP (77) Belarus (776) electric_power (49) Denys Shmyhal (675)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 