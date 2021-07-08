Razumkov signs law on indigenous peoples

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov signed the law on the indigenous peoples of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As noted in the card of the relevant bill No. 5506, the speaker signed it on July 8 and handed it over to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for signature.

The bill defines the concept of "indigenous people" and legally stipulates that such in Ukraine are Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks.

According to the bill, an "indigenous people" is an autochthonous ethnic community that has formed on the territory of Ukraine, is a bearer of a distinctive language and culture, has traditional social, cultural or representative bodies, self-awareness as an indigenous people, constitutes an ethnic minority within the population and does not have its own state education outside the state.

The draft law also defines guarantees of legal protection against any actions aimed at depriving the signs of ethnicity and integrity as original peoples, depriving them of cultural values; eviction or forced relocation from places of compact residence in any form; forced assimilation or forced integration in any form; encouragement or incitement to racial, ethnic or religious hatred directed against them.

The bill guarantees the cultural, educational, linguistic, and informational rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, the rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine to sustainable development.

Most of the provisions of the law come into force from the day of its official publication, except for part three of Article 7, which comes into force after the return of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol under the general jurisdiction of Ukraine.

Thus, part three of Article 7 of the adopted law provides that indigenous peoples have the right to channel part of the revenues received by budgets of all levels from the use of natural resources located on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the needs of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on July 1 adopted as a basis and as a whole draft law No. 5506 on the indigenous