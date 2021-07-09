Defense, security and energy: Zelenskyi had phone conversation with Erdoğan

Ukraine–Turkey strategic partnership is developing dynamically and is an example of true friendly relations.

This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As the President’s Office informs, Zelenskyi thanked Turkey for its strong support for Ukraine’s path towards full-fledged NATO membership, in particular during the Alliance’s summit in Brussels.

"I especially appreciate this friendly manifestation given the Russian aggression against Ukraine," he stressed.

The leaders exchanged views on the importance of deepening security and defence cooperation.

"Deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey is an important factor in ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea Region, and a real example of such work is cooperation in the Quadriga format," said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyi and Erdoğan also discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector. The President of Ukraine noted that the diversification of sources and natural gas supply routes was urgent both for Ukraine and Turkey. An agreement was reached on the joint elaboration of possible options for cooperation in this area, the President’s Office informs.

In addition, the presidents praised the intensification of the work of the negotiating group and stated the need to finalize Ukraine–Turkey Free Trade Agreement.

Zelenskyi informed that as a result of the agreements reached during the last meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, the Agreement on Construction of Housing for Internally Displaced Persons was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification.

Separately, the President of Ukraine stressed the importance of adopting the Law "On Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine, " particularly for the Crimean Tatars.

The President of Ukraine pointed out the active participation of Turkey in the Ukraine Reform Conference, which took place in Lithuania.

The leaders reaffirmed their agreement to hold the next Strategic Partnership Council in Ukraine.

Zelenskyi thanked Erdoğan for his firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, for not recognizing the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and for protecting the rights and legitimate interests of the Crimean Tatar people.