President appoints head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Svitlana Onyshchuk as head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration and presented her with an official certificate.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state on July 8.

Until now, Onyshchuk worked as deputy head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

During a meeting at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi wished Onyshchuk every success in her new post.

"I believe that your professionalism, experience in public service and knowledge of the region will help make the work of the regional state administration even more effective for creating a success story of your native Ivano-Frankivsk region," the president said.

Among the priorities, he outlined the development of infrastructure and tourism potential of the region, as well as attracting investments.