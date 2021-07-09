ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6845 visitors online
News
2 624 11

President appoints head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

President appoints head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Svitlana Onyshchuk as head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration and presented her with an official certificate.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state on July 8.

Until now, Onyshchuk worked as deputy head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

During a meeting at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi wished Onyshchuk every success in her new post.

"I believe that your professionalism, experience in public service and knowledge of the region will help make the work of the regional state administration even more effective for creating a success story of your native Ivano-Frankivsk region," the president said.

Read more: Court overturns CEC decision on recognizing Virastyuk as elected MP – OPORA

Among the priorities, he outlined the development of infrastructure and tourism potential of the region, as well as attracting investments.

Regional State Administration (213) Ivano-Frankivska region (84)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 