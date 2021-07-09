Kyiv records 203 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 203 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Among people who have fallen ill are 116 women aged 19-80 years, 75 men aged 18-93 years, 6 girls aged 4-13 years, and 6 boys aged 1-15 years old boy. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 215,423.

No lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day.

At the same time, 202 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 206,368 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 655 new COVID-19 cases on July 8.