Over 100,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on July 7

Over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 104,680 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 7, 2021. Some 42,029 people received their first dose, and 62,651 people were fully vaccinated," the ministry said.

According to the report, 682 mobile teams, 1,462 vaccination sites and 31 vaccination centers were operating on Wednesday.

Some 782,692 people have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list as of July 7, 2021.

A total of 2,178,592 shots have been given since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. Some 2,178,590 of them received their first dose, and 1,018,258 people were fully vaccinated (two of them received their first dose abroad).

Some 610 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 6.