Ukraine reports 541 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 541 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,238,364, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 541 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 26 children and 11 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 5, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 20 COVID-related deaths, 266 hospitalizations and 1,086 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,238,364 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,172,687 have recovered and 52,504 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (197), Odesa region (52), Kyiv region (37), Luhansk region (25), and Dnipropetrovsk region (24).