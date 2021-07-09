Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed Yulia Mendel from the post of Press Secretary to the President of Ukraine and appointed Serhiy Nykyforov to the relevant post.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №283/2021

Relevant decrees No. 282/2021 and No. 283/2021 are published on the President's website.

"To appoint Nykyforov Serhiy Serhiyovych as the Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine," according to the text of decree No. 283/2021 of July 9.

Serhiy Nykyforov was born in Kryvy Rih on July 10, 1986. He worked as a presenter on the TV channel Ukraine 24, and as a correspondent on the First National, Rudana, 24, K1 and Euronews TV channels.

He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

On July 8, a source told Interfax-Ukraine that Mendel would work as a freelance advisor to Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak for communications with foreign media.

As the source stressed, "Mendel's resignation from the post of the President's Press Secretary was associated exclusively with a very heavy workload."

On April 30, it became known that Yulia Mendel wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine. At the same time, it was reported that she would continue to work at the President's Office and would be responsible for interaction with foreign media.