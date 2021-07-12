Kyiv reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 29 women aged 27-85 years, 23 men aged 19-76 years, 6 girls aged between two months and 11 years, and 5 boys aged 2-15 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 215,727.

Three lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day (5,207 lethal cases in total).

At the same time, 32 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 206,664 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases on July 11.