Zelenskyi announces law on national communities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that work is currently underway on a bill on national communities in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during a speech at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy" on July 13.

"The President's Office and I personally set the task of developing a qualitatively new and progressive legislation. And now active work is underway on the law [draft law] on national communities in Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

He added that the law should be about communities rather than minorities. According to the president, no nationality in our country "should feel like a minority, less important, less protected, or less happy; no one can be in the minority, because we are all citizens of Ukraine and we are all equal."

Zelenskyi noted that many nationalities live in Ukraine, but the legislation in this area has not been improved for many years.