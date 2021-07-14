Ukraine reports 547 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 547 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,242,245, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 547 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 34 children and 23 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 13, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 25 coronavirus-related deaths, 409 hospitalizations and 797 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,242,245 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,179,076 have recovered and 52,665 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (165), Kyiv region (39), Odesa region (36), Donetsk region (31), and Dnipropetrovsk region (31).

Some 481 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 12.