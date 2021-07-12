Health Ministry starts using Pfizer vaccine at mass vaccination centers

The Ministry of Health has begun using Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 at mass vaccination centers.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Ministry of Health, this vaccine will be available to everyone with a priority for the elderly and people with concomitant diseases.

"Until the end of July, Ukraine will receive 1 million doses of the Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, so the Ministry of Health decided to make this vaccine available to the general public," the vaccination coordination center said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health notes that up to 2,000 vaccination points operate daily in Ukraine, where they use the CoronaVac vaccine by Sinovac Biotech, which is supplied in single-dose vials and does not require ultra-low storage temperatures.

"All vaccines used by Ukraine are approved by the WHO [World Health Organization]. According to recent studies, the CoronaVac vaccine by Sinovac Biotech has demonstrated an efficiency of 83.5% in preventing symptomatic diseases of COVID-19 and 100% efficiency in preventing hospitalization and death," the ministry’s press service said, citing Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.

Read more: Ukraine reports 174 new coronavirus cases

As of July 12, Ukraine has already received more than 5.6 million doses of various vaccines, in particular 2.4 million doses of CoronaVac/Sinovac, almost 1.7 million doses of Comirnaty/Pfizer, and almost 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from various manufacturers.