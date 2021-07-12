Ukraine reports 174 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 174 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,241,217, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 174 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 16 children and one health worker) were recorded in Ukraine on July 11, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, seven COVID-related deaths, 266 hospitalizations and 236 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,241,217 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,177,529 have recovered and 52,604 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (63), Dnipropetrovsk region (24), Kyiv region (13), Odesa region (10), and Kharkiv region (9).

Some 290 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 10.