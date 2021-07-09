Ukraine reports 655 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 655 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,240,246, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 655 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 31 children and 37 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 8, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 12 COVID-related deaths, 396 hospitalizations and 885 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,240,246 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,176,110 have recovered and 52,572 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (203), Odesa region (62), Donetsk region (46), Kyiv region (42), and Lviv region (39).

Some 617 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 7.