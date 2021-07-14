ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10827 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
12 291 15

EU adds Ukraine to ‘green list’

EU adds Ukraine to ‘green list’

The European Union has included Ukraine in the "green list" of countries and recommends lifting travel restrictions for Ukrainians.

As reported by Censor.NET.

EU ambassadors today decided to add Ukraine to the recommended list of third countries for which travel restrictions to the EU should be lifted. The list should be officially updated tomorrow. Moldova Armenia & Azerbaijan already on it.

EU adds Ukraine to ‘green list’ 01

border (835) quarantine (1311) trip (9) tourism (63) visa free regime (285) European Union (2788) Jozwiak (42) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 