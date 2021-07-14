EU adds Ukraine to ‘green list’
The European Union has included Ukraine in the "green list" of countries and recommends lifting travel restrictions for Ukrainians.
As reported by Censor.NET.
EU ambassadors today decided to add Ukraine to the recommended list of third countries for which travel restrictions to the EU should be lifted. The list should be officially updated tomorrow. Moldova Armenia & Azerbaijan already on it.
