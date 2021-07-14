Kyiv records 165 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 165 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 94 women aged 18-76 years, 61 men aged 21-76 years, 4 girls aged 13-17 years, and 6 boys aged 8-17 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 216,034.

One lethal case from COVID-19 has been reported over the past day (5,209 lethal cases in total).

At the same time, 152 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 206,946 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Ukraine reports 481 new coronavirus cases

As reported, Ukraine recorded 547 new COVID-19 cases on July 14.