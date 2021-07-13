Ukraine reports 481 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 481 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,241,698, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 481 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 28 children and 11 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 12, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 36 coronavirus-related deaths, 249 hospitalizations and 750 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,241,698 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,178,279 have recovered and 52,640 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (142), Donetsk region (53), Odesa region (49), Luhansk region (28), and Kharkiv region (23).

Some 174 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 11.