ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12036 visitors online
News
4 169 62

Kornienko Considers Avakov Suitable Candidate For Post Of Kharkiv Mayor

Kornienko Considers Avakov Suitable Candidate For Post Of Kharkiv Mayor

The chairperson of the Servant of the People party, the first deputy chairperson of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, considers the former Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov (2014 - 2021) a suitable candidate for the post of mayor of Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This would be the final point in the question: is Kharkiv a Russian city or some Little Russian city. It would be the final point that this is a Ukrainian city, because there is a Ukrainian patriotic government, there is a man who, for exactly 10 years, has not given a single reason to doubt his patriotism. And, of course, Arsen Borysovych also has economic qualities, I think he would have established all this economy and sewage there," Kornienko said.

Avakov served as Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since February 27, 2014.

Read more: Zelenskyi Congratulates Moldova’s President Sandu On Her Party’s Win At Parliamentary Election

Five days before that, he was Acting Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Avakov (411) elections (1086) Kharkiv (1312) Servant of People party (129) Kornienko (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 