Kornienko Considers Avakov Suitable Candidate For Post Of Kharkiv Mayor

The chairperson of the Servant of the People party, the first deputy chairperson of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, considers the former Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov (2014 - 2021) a suitable candidate for the post of mayor of Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This would be the final point in the question: is Kharkiv a Russian city or some Little Russian city. It would be the final point that this is a Ukrainian city, because there is a Ukrainian patriotic government, there is a man who, for exactly 10 years, has not given a single reason to doubt his patriotism. And, of course, Arsen Borysovych also has economic qualities, I think he would have established all this economy and sewage there," Kornienko said.

Avakov served as Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since February 27, 2014.

Five days before that, he was Acting Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.