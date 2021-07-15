Two servicemen wounded in eastern Ukraine

Russian-backed forces have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian Joint Forces in the area of responsibility of the North operational and tactical group, wounding two Ukrainian servicemen, the press service of the North operational and tactical group has reported on Facebook.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On July 15, in the area of responsibility of the North operational and tactical group, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire and fired on the positions of Ukrainian defenders with automatic grenade launchers and large-calibre machine guns. As a result of the shelling, two servicemen from the Joint Forces sustained shrapnel wounds," the report said.

According to the report, the soldiers were promptly given first aid and taken to a medical facility. Their condition is satisfactory.

