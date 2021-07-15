ENG
Hungary includes railway in transit routes for Ukrainians

Hungary has included the railway in the list of possible transit routes for Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"A week ago, Peter Szijjarto and I agreed that Hungary would allow transit to Austria for Ukrainians traveling by train. The Hungarian government has fulfilled the agreement and included the railway in transit routes just when the visa-free regime is being restored. We are expanding the freedom of travel of Ukrainians," Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Thursday.

