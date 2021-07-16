Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 15, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); antitank missile systems – outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars – in the area of New York (35km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Pishchane (22km north of Luhansk); grenade machine guns and small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded and two more got injured in the shelling.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted to fly over the line of contact in Luhansk region.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 16, one ceasefire violation was recorded. An enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact in Luhansk region.

Ukrainian troops control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.