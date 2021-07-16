Kyiv reports 224 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 224 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 117 women aged 18-89 years, 89 men aged 18-88 years, 6 girls aged 2-7 years, and 12 boys aged 1-16 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 216,435.

One lethal case from COVID-19 has been reported over the past day (5,213 lethal cases in total).

At the same time, 172 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 207,272 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

As reported, Ukraine recorded 737 new COVID-19 cases on July 15.