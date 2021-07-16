Ukraine signs document with Amazon

In London, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, and Liam Maxwell, Director of Government Transformation at Amazon Web Services, signed a document that will accelerate digital transformation and innovation in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Thanks to the signed document, educational institutions will be able to join the AWS Academy and teach Ukrainian students cloud technologies based on the Amazon experience. These services will be free and available to an unlimited number of students and professors," Fedorov posted on Telegram.

Amazon programs will help develop Ukraine's IT infrastructure, businesses, and startups that use cloud technologies.

The development of cloud technologies in government agencies will help eliminate corruption and accelerate the introduction of innovation in the country.

As reported, a working group on IT education reform was set up at the Ministry of Digital Transformation in June to modernize the system of training IT specialists from school to postgraduate study and meet the needs of IT industry for highly qualified specialists.