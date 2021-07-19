ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13385 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
2 022 48

U.S. will continue to help Ukraine fight COVID-19 - embassy

U.S. will continue to help Ukraine fight COVID-19 - embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has welcomed the delivery of two million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Ukraine and said the United States would continue to provide assistance to the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Proud to announce the arrival of 2,000,040 doses of U.S.-produced Moderna vaccines donated to Ukraine via COVAX," the tweet reads.

Read more: Ukraine expects 2M doses of Moderna vaccine to be delivered in July

vaccine (129) quarantine (1311) embassy (144) USA (5627) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382) Moderna (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 