U.S. will continue to help Ukraine fight COVID-19 - embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has welcomed the delivery of two million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Ukraine and said the United States would continue to provide assistance to the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Proud to announce the arrival of 2,000,040 doses of U.S.-produced Moderna vaccines donated to Ukraine via COVAX," the tweet reads.

