U.S. will continue to help Ukraine fight COVID-19 - embassy
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has welcomed the delivery of two million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Ukraine and said the United States would continue to provide assistance to the country.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Proud to announce the arrival of 2,000,040 doses of U.S.-produced Moderna vaccines donated to Ukraine via COVAX," the tweet reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password