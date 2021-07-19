Kryvyi Rih soldier injured in Donbas dies in hospital

A Ukrainian military serviceman who was earlier evacuated to Kharkiv after being injured in the Joint Forces Operation zone on July 15, succumbed to his wounds this morning.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"On the morning of July 19, the heart of a Kryvyi Rih serviceman Oleksandr Horbenko, 29, stopped. The young man was gravely injured in a shelling in the Joint Forces Operation zone. He was evacuated by helicopter to the Kharkiv hospital, but unfortunately, he couldn’t be saved," the statement reads.





On the evening of July 15, during an enemy shelling in the JFO zone, Oleksandr Horbenko, a serviceman coming from the city of Kryvyi Rih, was seriously injured and then immediately flown by helicopter to a Kharkiv clinic. The soldier has suffered a severe burn to 80% of his body.

Horbenko had been defending Ukraine since 2014.