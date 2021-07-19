Trilateral Contact Group to meet Wednesday: Agenda highlights

The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement (TCG) via video conference on Wednesday, July 21, will consider the issue of ceasefire violations by the Russian armed groups.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the schedule, video conferences of working groups on security, political issues, as well as humanitarian and economic groups have been scheduled for July 20, while the TCG’s general meeting, also via video link, will be held on July 21.

"The agenda: the issue of ceasefire violations by the armed groups of the Russian Federation; the enhancing of control mechanism; implementation of Minsk agreements and the outcome of the Paris summit; ensuring security in the conflict zone, ceasefire compliance; and continued development of a joint action plan, "the statement reads.

In addition, TCG participants will discuss the resumption of operations at the crossing checkpoints along the contact lines and the opening of new ones in the settlements of Zolote and Schchastia, the exchange of hed persons, full and unconditional access of international organizations to the occupied territories, and the restoration of socio-economic ties across the line of contact.