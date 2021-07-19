Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in JFO area four times

Over the past day, July 18, four ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers were fired and POM-2 landmines were delivered outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

In Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

Ukrainian troops sustained co casualties.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 19, no ceasefire violations were recorded.