U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelenskyi, Biden to meet in summer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet this summer, but the exact date is still unknown, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Charge d'Affaires George Kent has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Kent said that when President Biden and President Zelenskyi spoke for the second time, President Biden suggested that the meeting be in July or later in the summer. Thus, the meeting will be a little later. Not in July, but in August.

Asked if there are now any obstacles to meeting Zelenskyi and Biden, Kent said that now the only question is to find time in President Biden's schedule.

Kent added the meeting will be in the summer, but not now.