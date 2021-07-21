Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in JFO area

A Ukrainian Joint Forces serviceman has been wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the area of responsibility of the North operational and tactical group in eastern Ukraine, the group has reported on its Facebook page.

"The soldier was promptly given first aid and taken to a medical facility. His condition is satisfactory," the report reads.

Brigade officials and a rapid response team of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are working at the scene.

Russian-backed forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine 14 times on July 20.