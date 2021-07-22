Ukraine reports 726 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 726 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,246,656, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 726 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 54 children and 22 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 21, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 21 coronavirus-related deaths, 402 hospitalizations and 501 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,246,656 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,183,003 have recovered and 52,790 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (246), Donetsk region (44), Odesa region (42), Kharkiv region (41), and Sumy region (37).

Some 655 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 20.