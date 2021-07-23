Three ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 22, three ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Vodiane outside Donetsk; two attacks were launched using grenade launchers of different systems and small arms in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

As of 07:00 on July 23, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Ukrainian positions came under 120mm mortar fire outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties and fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.