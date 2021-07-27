Occupiers violate ceasefire in JFO area 15 times

Fifteen ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine over the past day.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy launched four attacks, using 120mm and 82mm mortars, antitank missile systems, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns in the area of Vodiane near Donetsk; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns — outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers — in the area of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); 12mm artillery — near Halytsynivka (29km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars — outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars — near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns — in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns — near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns — outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers — in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the enemy Orlan-10-type UAVs were spotted flying over the line of contact.

Four servicemen received shrapnel wounds, three more got injured.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00, July 27, two ceasefire violations were recorded. No casualties have been reported.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.