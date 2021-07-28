Four ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 27, four ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired 120mm mortars near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Vodiane outside Donetsk; hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk) and Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties and fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

Read more: Seven Ukrainian military injured in enemy shelling in Donbas

As of 07:00 on July 28, three ceasefire violations were recorded. Ukrainian positions came under 82mm mortar fire outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk), and 120mm mortar fire – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane.

Ukrainian military returned fire.