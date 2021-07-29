Thirteen ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 28, thirteen ceasefire violations by Russian occupiers were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian invaders opened fire from 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Vodiane near Donetsk; antitank missile systems – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – towards Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns – in the area of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and grenade machine guns – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – towards Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); two attacks were launched using 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and grenade machine guns in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); two attacks were launched using hand-held antitank grenade launchers and grenade machine guns near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-type unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted crossing the line of contact on the border between Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The enemy also delivered POM-2 mines in the area of Pivdenne.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 29, no ceasefire violations were recorded.