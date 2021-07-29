Zelenskyi signs off laws on national resistance, increasing number of troops

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed laws on establishing "national resistance" and expanding the size of the Armed Forces.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The next and extremely important stage in the SOF development should be the implementation of the two new laws that I tabled in parliament as urgent, adopted by a constitutional majority. These are the laws on the fundamentals of national resistance and increasing the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Khomchak to replace Koval as NSDC's first deputy secretary

July 29 marks Day of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is an official military holiday introduced by a presidential decree of July 26, 2016.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill No. 5557 "On the Fundamentals of National Resistance," tabled by President Zelenskyi.

At the same time, the deputies voted in Bill No. 5558 aimed to increase by 11,000 the number of troops with the Armed Forces. The overall number of troops will thus amount to 261,000.