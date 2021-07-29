Ukraine may launch third COVID-19 vaccine jab if needed

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is considering buying COVID-19 vaccines for 2022-2023 and launching the third, booster jab if clinical research shows the need.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine will be ready and now considers the possibility of purchasing two doses of additional vaccine for 2022 and 2023 as we do not know exactly how long the immunity will last after the vaccination. And we are ready to buy the vaccine, we have everything ready for that," Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during a press conference held within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Decentralization".

He added that vaccine producer Pfizer was currently conducting clinical trials of its vaccine to see whether a third, booster dose of the vaccine should be given for better protection.

"If a decision is made after clinical trials and registration by regulators, including the WHO, that after the full set, i.e., two vaccinations that we do now, we will need a third, booster dose ... we will launch a course of vaccination [consisting of three doses]. If a decision is made that two doses make the immunity last for a year and then it is necessary to make a full complex again – first dose followed by second dose in 28 days – we can make such a decision as well. Ukraine is ready for this," Liashko said.