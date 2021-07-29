Some Of MPs From Holos Will Not Take Part In Congress And Have Written Applications To Quit Party

Some of the Members of Parliament from the Holos faction will not take part in the congress of the party of the same name, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, and have written applications to quit the party.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Oleksandra Ustinova wrote about this on Facebook.

"Finita la commedia or the Holos congress today is another profanation of the leadership and the cementing of Kira Rudyk's control over the party. Most MPs will not take part in the Holos congress and leave the party," the MP wrote.

According to the statement, the leadership of the party, represented by MP Kira Rudyk, and the political council Holos controlled by her have artificially created conditions under which 75% of party members and local deputies will not be represented at the congress.