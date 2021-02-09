Ex-TV Presenter Prytula Leaves Holos Political Council And Ceases To Be Deputy Head Of Party

A former TV presenter and candidate for mayor of Kyiv in the local elections, which took place on October 25, 2020, Serhii Prytula left the political council of the Holos party and ceased to be the deputy head of the party.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The previous composition of the political council and deputy chairpersons of the party were engaged in local elections. Now the party members have elected a new composition to implement the Holos National Plan for 2021," the press service said.

The corresponding changes took place during the party congress on January 29.

The new deputy heads of the party became Members of Parliament Inna Sovsun (responsible for the program direction), Andrii Osadchuk (international affairs) and Yaroslav Zhelezniak (parliamentary direction).

Holos noted that at the same time Prytula remains a member of the party.