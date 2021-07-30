Nine ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 29, nine ceasefire violations by Russian occupiers were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm and 120mm mortars in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; 82mm mortars and small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – towards Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

The enemy also delivered POM-2 mines in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

Joint Forces troops sustained no casualties.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on July 30, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian troops control the situation in the JFO area, the Headquarters informs.