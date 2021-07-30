Zelenskyi appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Natalia Halibarenko as the Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As reported by Censor.NET.

Relevant decree No. 334/2021 of July 30 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Halibarenko Natalia Mykolaivna as the head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO," the document reads.

As reported, on July 20, 2020, President Zelenskyi dismissed Natalia Halibarenko from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and appointed Vadym Prystaiko to this post.

Read more: Zelenskyi goes for another three major replacements in Army ranks

Halibarenko on September 25, 2015 by the decree of the President of Ukraine was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concurrently.