Italy opens its borders to Ukrainians – Kuleba

Italy opens its borders to Ukrainian tourists from July 31, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Italy resumes visa-free travel for Ukrainians from July 31 in accordance with the recommendation of the Council of the European Union," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

However, according to him, there are some restrictions.

"There is a nuance: five days of self-isolation upon arrival. But even self-isolation cannot bring you down when you are in Italy," the minister added.

Read more: Ukraine may launch third COVID-19 vaccine jab if needed

As reported, on July 15, the Council of the European Union added Ukraine to the list of countries for which coronavirus-related travel restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU should be lifted.

On July 28, Kuleba said that Ukrainian citizens can currently travel to 124 countries of the world, including popular tourist destinations.