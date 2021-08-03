Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine seven times

Over the past day, August 2, seven ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired 82mm mortars near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); easel antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); easel antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms – in the suburbs of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV flew over the line of contact in Luhansk region.

As of 7 a.m. on August 3, three ceasefire violations were reported. The enemy fired small arms near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Svitlodarsk; easel antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers, and small arms – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the ceasefire violations. Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area.