Ukraine reports 827 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 827 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,254,361, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 827 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 68 children and 26 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 2, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 26 coronavirus-related deaths, 334 hospitalizations, and 533 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Monday, August 2.

As many as 2,254,361 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,187,703 have recovered and 52,981 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (198), Donetsk region (65), Odesa region (62), Dnipropetrovsk region (53), and Kharkiv region (49).

Some 265 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 1.