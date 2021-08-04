Occupiers violate ceasefire in JFO area nine times

Over the past day, August 3, nine ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from small arms on Ukrainian positions near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns and small arms – towards Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Vodiane near Donetsk; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; 82mm mortars and different grenade launchers – towards Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," Joint Forces Command Spokesperson Lidia Nanivska posted on Facebook.

In Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact. In the area of Mayorsk, the enemy delivered POM-2 landmines.

Joint Forces troops sustained no casualties, the spokesperson noted.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on August 4, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian troops control the situation in the JFO area.