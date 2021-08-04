U.S. embassy reacts to Shishov's death

The death of Belarusian Vitaly Shishov in Kyiv has become an alarming trend of deaths involving activists under pressure from the Lukashenko regime, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has reported on Twitter.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Vital Shyshou, who assisted Belarusian exiles in Ukraine, was found hanged in Kyiv. He joins Vitold Ashurak, Raman Bandarenka, and others in an alarming trend of deaths involving activists under pressure from the Lukashenka regime," the tweet said.

Earlier reports said that Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who went missing on Monday, August 2, had been found hanged in a Kyiv park.

Police launched a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) and will investigate all theories, including the theory that it was the killing disguised as suicide.

Read more: Biden to host Zelenskyi in Washington on Aug 30 – White House

The Belarusian House in Ukraine said the head of the organization, Vitaly Shishov, had been under surveillance.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine reported on social media that Shishov moved to Ukraine in the autumn of 2020 after participating in protests in Gomel.