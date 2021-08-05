Eight ceasefire violations in JFO area, Ukrainian soldier injured

Over the past day, August 4, eight ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk); 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns – in the area of Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk)," the press center of Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

In Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

Ukrainian soldier got injured in the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00 on August 5, one ceasefire violation was recorded. No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.