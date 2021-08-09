Four ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, August 8, four ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns – outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk)," the press center of Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

No combat casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops.

As of 07:00 on August 9, no ceasefire violations were recorded.